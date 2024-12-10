Reef will tour the UK to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album 'Replenish'.

Reef are touring the UK to mark 30 years since their debut album

The 'Place Your Hands' rockers will hit the road in 2025 to honour the album that launched their careers in 1995 after it reached the top 10 in the charts.

Reef will perform 'Replenish' - including tracks such as 'Good Feeling' and Naked' -in its entirety as well as other fan favourites during a series of gigs across Britain.

Frontman Gary Stringer said: "It's such a pleasure that we will be on tour next year celebrating 30 years since the release of our debut album 'Replenish'. We will of course be playing the album in full as well as other fan favourites. It's lush to revisit the starting point of what has been a wonderful adventure. So do come and join us."

He added: "That record changed our lives. It's kids from the countryside coming to the city and saying, 'This is us, this is our energy, this is what we want to share.' And people connected with it."

The success of the album led Reef to tour with grunge legends Soundgarden and stone rock pioneers Kyuss as well as giving them the opportunity to open the NME stage at Glastonbury.

The Replenish UK Tour begins at Nottingham Rock City on October 16 before finishing at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 8.

Reef – Replenish 30th Anniversary UK Tour Dates:

16th October – Nottingham, Rock City

17th October – Glasgow, SWG 3 – TV Studio

18th October – Norwich, UEA

23rd October – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

24th October – Bristol, O2 Academy

25th October – Southampton, 1865

30th October – Manchester, O2 Ritz

31st October – Liverpool, O2 Academy

1st November – Tenby, De Valence Pavilion

2nd November – Swansea, Patti Pavilion

6th November – Leeds, O2 Academy

7th November – Birmingham, O2 Institute

8th November – London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire