Reneé Rapp has returned with her highly anticipated second studio album BITE ME.

Reneé Rapp gets honest about fame, burnout and haters on BITE ME

The 12-track collection sees the 25-year-old singer-and-actress get candid about burnout, mental health, fame and dealing with haters.

The album includes previously released singles Mad, Why Is She Still Here?, and fan-favourite Leave Me Alone, which served as the first preview of the new material.

On the latter track, she bemoans: "My manager callеd me, said, "Where's thе single? Leave me alone, b****, I wanna have fun."

To mark the release, Rapp gave the first live performance of standout track Shy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with a BITE ME album release show at Warsaw in Brooklyn set to follow on Friday night (01.08.25).

The singer is also set to embark on her biggest headlining tour to date. The BITE ME North American tour begins September 23 at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will take in 16 cities across the US and Canada, including stops at major arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Just last week, the Mean Girls star confirmed her biggest European tour to date. Kicking off in March 2026, the UK leg will include arena dates at Manchester’s AO Arena and London’s OVO Arena Wembley. The news follows weeks of online speculation sparked by mysterious Reneé Rapp-themed tabloids that appeared at newsstands across the US, each teasing cryptic clues about the tour.

Rapp has had fun with the campaign for the record, launching the BITE.ME website, and encouraging fans to “sign a hundred NDAs” as part of a unique interactive teaser experience. Then followed cryptic hints across social media and celebrity accounts, including posts from Paris Hilton, Charlize Theron, Monica Lewinsky and Gabby Windey.

In May, Rapp performed Leave Me Alone live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards. She followed that with a performance of second single Mad on NBC’s Today Show Summer Concert Series.

BITE ME is available to stream now. Full tour dates and ticket information can be found at Reneé Rapp’s official website (shop.reneerapp.com/pages/tour).

Reneé Rapp BITE ME tracklisting:

1. Leave Me Alone

2. Mad

3. Why Is She Still Here

4. Sometimes

5. Kiss It Kiss It

6. Good Girl

7. I Can’t Have You Around Me Anymore

8. Shy

9. At Least I’m Hot

10. I Think I Like You Better When You’re Gone

11. That’s So Funny

12. You’d Like That Wouldn’t You