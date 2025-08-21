Richard Ashcroft says Liam Gallagher has been "so disciplined" on the Oasis Live '25 tour that he hasn't seen him backstage.

The former Verve frontman, 53, is currently supporting the Cigarettes and Alcohol rockers on their mega reunion trek and has a lot of "respect" for the rock 'n' roll star, who has curbed his partying ways and quit booze to ensure fans of the Britpop legends get what they paid for at their comeback shows.

Speaking to Chris Evans on Virgin Radio, Ashcroft said: “I’ve only seen Liam on stage, and I’ve got so much respect for that because every night is an opportunity to sort of celebrate in a way, but the guy has been so disciplined on this.

“I think the fans respect that, they can hear that, they can feel that.

"Whatever he’s doing, whatever his method is, is working, and I’ve got 100 per cent respect for him.”

During the band's concert at Dublin's Croke Park this month, 52-year-old Liam made a joke about his sobriety in the party capital.

He quipped: “I think I’m a Croke Park virgin! We haven’t played here before, have we? All I do know [is] this [is] the soberest I’ve been in Ireland since I was about four or five or something like that.”

Ashcroft has interacted with guitarist Noel Gallagher, 58, at the shows, which kicked off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4.

The Bittersweet Symphony hitmaker said of Noel: “He seems to be in great spirits and in a good place, and enjoying it. I think it was quite overwhelming the first one, I think it passed a bit like a movie. It wasn’t really a gig, it was beyond a gig that first Cardiff for them, it was surreal and probably overwhelming.”

On what it means to be sharing a stage with Oasis all these years later, Ashcroft said: “I’m just like a fan, I don’t consider myself anything, I’m just a fan of the band, and happy for them. I’ve known these people for a long time, and it’s been a hell of a journey to get here.”

Noel recently gushed over how much he's loved being back onstage with his sibling after 16 years.

He admitted he is "proud" of his formerly estranged brother and his performance on stage.

Speaking for the first time since the tour started, Noel said on talkSPORT on Tuesday (19.08.25): “It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam, and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was.”

Asked by presenter Andy Goldstein about the strength of Liam’s vocals at the shows, Noel quipped: “It’s AI."

He then added: "Liam’s smashing it, I’m proud of him. Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is.

"I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing.”

Noel has been left "completely blown away" by the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the Oasis gigs.

He said: "Yeah, completely blown away. Everyone is. It’s difficult to put it into words actually.”

“Every night is the crowd’s first night, do you know what I mean? So every night’s got that same energy to it. But it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.”

The Don't Look Back in Anger confessed he had "grossly underestimated" just how big the tour would be and his legs "turned to jelly" soon after stepping out onstage with his bandmates for the first time.

He said: “For me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. After about five minutes, I was like, alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?

“I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs turned to jelly after about half-way through the second song. It’s been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing.”