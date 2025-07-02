Richard Ashcroft has announced the new album Lovin' You.

Richard Ashcroft is releasing the new album Lovin' You

The former Verve frontman will release his seventh solo record on October 3 – marking his first all-new album since Natural Rebel in 2018.

The Lovin' You album opens with its first single Lover, which is currently being played on radio stations across the UK and interpolates the Joan Armatrading track Love And Affection.

The single sets the standard for a record that finds Ashcroft at the height of his powers. The album spans the many facets of his sound, from his classic string-soaked acoustic balladry and anthemic indie-rock – through to flashes of Americana, soul and glitch electro beats.

Its themes are intimate and personal, dominated by love, romance and affecting messages of support for those struggling with life's challenges.

The songs on Lovin' You have been written by Ashcroft, who has co-produced the album with Chris Potter and Emra Ramazanoglu.

There is also the track I'm A Rebel, which has been co-written and produced with Mirwais of Madonna fame.

It marks the first new music from Ashcroft since he re-recorded a cover of The Verve track Sonnet for the John Lewis Christmas advert last year.

Lovin' You will be released on standard black vinyl, CD and digital formats along with a range of exclusive vinyl variants – his official store offers a neon orange vinyl, Amazon UK have a regular orange version and select independent stores will stock a blue version.

Ashcroft will be supporting Oasis on the UK and Ireland dates of their upcoming Oasis Live '25 Tour and spoke of his excitement at getting to open for Noel and Liam Gallagher's first live gigs together for 16 years.

The 53-year-old musician said when his slot was confirmed last year: "As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis' return was announced.

"I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam's pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

"It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy."

He added: "Now it's time to create more memories and I'm ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power."