Richard Ashcroft is welcoming "all new fans" after a gig-goer at Oasis' Cardiff gig was caught Shazaming The Verve's iconic hit Bitter Sweet Symphony.

The former frontman of the Britpop group is among the opening acts on the Oasis Live '25 Tour, and he has reacted to the viral moment someone was seen using the Shazam app to identify the 1997 classic in the crowd.

After night two of the Supersonic group's first tour in 16 years at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 5, Ashcroft penned on Instagram: "Day 2 thanks to everyone who came down and gave such beautiful support for my set. If you don’t know it Shazam it, all new fans welcome! Love to LG for Cast No Shadow, what a tune! We move on Manchester. Are you ready? Music is Power RA."

The 53-year-old musician said when his support slot was confirmed last year: "As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis' return was announced.

"I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam's pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

"It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

"Now it's time to create more memories and I'm ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power."

Meanwhile, Ashcroft is set to release a brand new solo album, Lovin' You, on October 3.

It will be his first LP of all new material since 2018's Natural Rebel.

The Lovin' You album opens with its recently released first single Lover, which interpolates Joan Armatrading's 1976 song Love And Affection.

The single sets the standard for a record that finds Ashcroft at the height of his powers. The album spans the many facets of his sound, from his classic string-soaked acoustic balladry and anthemic indie-rock – through to flashes of Americana, soul and glitch electro beats.

Its themes are intimate and personal, dominated by love, romance and affecting messages of support for those struggling with life's challenges.