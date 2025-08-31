Rihanna has paid a heartfelt tribute to her supporters 20 years after releasing her debut album.

Rihanna is celebrating 20 years since the release of her debut album

The Diamonds hitmaker dropped Music of the Sun on August 29, 2025, and she has reflected on the journey that began when she left her native Barbados at just 16 years old to chase her dream of becoming a global sensation.

She began the lengthy post on her social media channels: “20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music!”

Rihanna shared a montage of career-defining moments. From chart-topping hits to fashion milestones, showing how she has evolved from a chart-topping music star to a billionaire businesswoman with her Fenty fashion and beauty empire.

She continued: “So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!”

In honour of her fiercely loyal fanbase, the Navy, she went on: “20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever.

“20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system.”

She also gave a special shoutout to the industry folk who believed in her before it was “cool” to do so.

She penned: “20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him!”