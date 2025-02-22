Rihanna is reportedly in advanced talks for a residency at the London Stadium around the same time as Glastonbury.

Rihanna could be set to announce her first UK shows in almost a decade

The 'Love on the Brain' singer is said to be "planning" to make Premier League football club West Ham United's ground her home for six nights this summer, with the Telegraph reporting that the shows would kick off on July 4, just days after the world-famous music festival in Somerset, which takes place between June 25 and 29.

The newspaper received intel from a "senior concert industry source" that an announcement about the shows is to be made in the not-so-distant future.

Surprisingly, Rihanna has never performed at Worthy Farm.

It's not the first time she has been rumoured to play this year's festival, with an insider telling The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column last year: "Historically, she releases her albums in the last few months of the year, but the slow pace of vinyl production means the release date will likely be later than she would have liked.

"Either way, 2025 is set to be her year with a giant tour in the works with Live Nation and yes, Glastonbury is back on the table."

The Fenty founder hasn't toured since her ‘ANTI’ World Tour of 2016, which included a stop at London's Wembley Stadium.

Fans are still waiting on Rihanna's long-awaited ninth studio album, but with new shows in the pipeline, perhaps the follow-up to 2016's 'Anti' might actually make an appearance.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna are reportedly teaming up for a new single.

The 'Not Like Us' hitmaker previously worked with the 'Diamonds' singer on 2017's 'LOYALTY' and before he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month, it was reported that the pair’s song will be Rihanna’s “first big step back into the music industry”.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The track is sonically ambitious and lyrically powerful, reflecting their growth as artists and as cultural icons. It's Rihanna's first big step back into the music industry."