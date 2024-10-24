Rita Ora is “over the moon” to have been named host of the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The singer, 33, will be fronting the ceremony – set to be held at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on 10 November – for her third time, with the announcement coming after rumours swirled she would be its main presenter.

There has also been reports Rita is due to take the opportunity to pay tribute to her tragic late friend Liam Payne, who died aged 31 on 16 October when he fell to his death from the balcony in his suite at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

The singer said in a video shared on MTV EMA’s official Instagram page confirming the news she is the event’s 2024 host: “I am this year’s MTV EMA’s host. I can’t wait to see you there.

“I’m over the moon that I get to be back with my MTV family hosting the EMAs for the third time.

“The EMAs stage has become like another home for me, and this year's show in Manchester is going to be absolutely incredible!

“We’ve got an amazing lineup of music performances and plenty of surprises in store.”

Giving a nod to the Oasis reunion coming up in 2025, Rita added: “We’re all ‘mad fer it!’”

Bruce Gillmer, president of Paramount and Chief Content Officer of Paramount+, said about the event: “The MTV EMAs are taking over Manchester and we can’t think of a better way to supersize this global music event than by bringing back fan favourite Rita Ora.

“Rita’s infectious energy and talent are undeniable, and we're absolutely certain she will elevate the show to new highs for fans around the world.”

Rita and the EMAs have reportedly been working on a tribute to Liam, which could range from a musical tribute or an in memoriam montage or both.

A source told The Sun before Rita’s Instagram announcement: “In the coming days they will start drawing up official plans.

“Officially Rita is yet to be announced, but she is hosting this year’s awards and will be involved in whatever MTV decides to do.

“She and Liam have been close for years and grew in the industry together. Obviously, she is devastated by his passing.”