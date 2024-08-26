Rita Ora likes to have a "big lunch" and a tequila before she goes on stage.

The 33-year-old pop star performed at Manchester Pride on Saturday (24.08.24) and revealed ahead of going on to perform her biggest hits for the crowd of 17,000 that a takeaway and a shot of alcohol is "very important" to make sure her energy levels stay up throughout.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "“I like a good, big lunch to keep my energy up before a show. It’s very important for me.

“I would love to have a chippy if I have time. And for me, it’s gravy all the way.

“And I love a tequila soda or vodka soda with lime.”

The 'Anywhere' hitmaker was then asked what it was like to perform for her gay fans and recalled falling "in love" with dance music during her younger years when she would go out clubbing on the scene so has always felt a sort of belonging with the community.

She said: “I would always go to the underground bars and the underground clubs and that is where I fell in love with dance music and make-up melting off my face.

"I had not got a clue what was going to happen in my career.

“I fell in love with dance music by being accepted in the gay raves in the clubs in the underground scene.

"Growing up I felt the acceptance, through music, of being in the community.”

Meanwhile, the 'Ask and You Shall Receive' songstress last hit the road in 2021 with the 'Phoenix World Tour' but insisted that while she doesn't have "exact details" just yet, she will be giving some live performances at some point in support of her latest album 'You and I'.

She said: "I don’t know exact details yet, but you’ll definitely get some live shows out of me.

“Just watch this space."