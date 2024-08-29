Rita Ora will collaborate with Meghan Trainor on her next album.

The 'Ask and You Shall Receive' hitmaker is thought to be travelling to Los Angeles next month so she can go into the studio with the 'All About That Bass' singer as she works on her fourth studio record.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rita and Meghan have been huge fans of each other for years.

"They were meant to go into the studio earlier this year. Now Rita is flying over to the US to work on her fourth album and she has rearranged time with Meg."

Meanwhile, Rita recently revealed that she likes to indulge in a "big lunch" and a shot of tequila before heading on stage.

The 33-year-old star, who performed at Manchester Pride last weekend, told The Sun: "I like a good, big lunch to keep my energy up before a show. It’s very important for me.

"I would love to have a chippy if I have time. And for me, it’s gravy all the way.

"And I love a tequila soda or vodka soda with lime."

Rita also described how she always felt a sense of belonging in the gay community as she recalled falling "in love" with dance music when she went clubbing on the scene.

The 'Let You Love Me' singer said: "I would always go to the underground bars and the underground clubs and that is where I fell in love with dance music and make-up melting off my face.

"I had not got a clue what was going to happen in my career.

"I fell in love with dance music by being accepted in the gay raves in the clubs in the underground scene.

"Growing up I felt the acceptance, through music, of being in the community."