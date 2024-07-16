Rita Ora is "definitely touring" in 2025.

Rita Ora says she only releases music to go on tour

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker is gearing up to release her follow-up to 2023's 'You and I' sometime next year and is counting down the days until she is back out on the road, dubbing it her "favourite part" of her music career.

Rita told a US outlet, via The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I’m definitely touring with this new record that I’m going to put out next year. I wanted to change it up. All the festivals I’ve been doing this summer have been so much fun.

“Getting to perform live is my favourite part. I hate the studio. I love seeing the crowd and I really connect with the energy. The tour is the only reason I put music out.”

Last month, Rita admitted she is taking the record "one song at a time".

The 33-year-old singer told Bizarre: "The album is going really well. I’m taking it just one song at a time to be honest.

“I’m not sure it will be ready for this year though. But the great thing about my label [BMG] is that I have the time and they are really chill like that.”

She has still been treating fans to new material, having recently dropped the singles 'Ask And You Shall Receive' and 'Love Ain’t It', with Brandy and Kylie Cantrall, from the movie 'Descendants: The Rise Of Red'.

Her latest album, 'You And I', was heavily inspired by her relationship with Hollywood star Taika Waititi and their 2022 wedding.

However, she wants to move on from that as her source of inspiration, and instead find a different spark for her music.

She explained: "I’m a bit bored of that now [as inspiration].

“I want my music to move on, have fun and do what makes me feel good.

“If it doesn’t make me feel good, I’m not doing it, and I’ve found that very liberating.”