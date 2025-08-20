Robbie Williams has announced his most intimate show to date at London's Dingwalls.

Robbie Williams is set to play a special show in Camden

The 51-year-old singer will take to the stage at the iconic Camden music venue for a one off performance on October 9 to celebrate the release of his upcoming album Britpop, which will drop the following day.

Robbie has confirmed that as part of the special gig, he will play his new record in full, along with every single song from his debut LP Life Thru A Lens.

To get early access to tickets for the unique event, fans have to either pre-order Britpop from the Rock DJ hitmaker's official store, or enter their email address.

The 1997 debut topped the charts in the UK, and featured classic singles like Angels and Let Me Entertain You.

The collection also includes fan favourites like Lazy Days, Old Before I Die, and the title track.

As well as singles Rocket - and its relaxed ballad counterpart Pocket Rocket - and Spies, Britpop will feature collaborations with Coldplay's Chris Martin, Supergrass star Gaz Coombes, pop duo Jesse and Joy, and Robbie's former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow.

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi had already been unveiled on Rocket.

Robbie previously told NME of the shock collaboration: "How lucky am I? The audacity for both of us – [one of Black Sabbath] featuring on a Robbie Williams song. God bless him for doing that, and God bless me for my audacity!”

The collection will feature a more guitar heavy sound, as the singer previously opened up about his desire to embrace his own tastes.

He added: "I was playing it safe and I’ve not been driving my own car.

"I’ve not had my hands on the wheel through second-thinking myself and guessing what people like. I just wanted to do something that I like.”

Full tracklist for Robbie Williams - Britpop

1. Rocket

2. Spies

3. Pretty Face

4. Bite Your Tongue

5. Cocky

6. All My Life

7. Human

8. Morrissey

9 You

10 It’s OK Until The Drugs Stop Working

11 Pocket Rocket