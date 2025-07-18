Robbie Williams has shared the colossal, guitar-driven anthem Spies.

Taken from the former Take That singer's forthcoming album, BRITPOP, the Rock DJ hitmaker worked with trusted collaborators Karl Brazil and Owen Parker on the track.

Spies is the second single from the collection, following Rocket, featuring Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi.

BRITPOP is the album Robbie always wanted to make after he quit Take That.

The Angels hitmaker named the LP after the era in which he famously feuded with Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The album's artwork features the red tracksuit Robbie famously wore to Glastonbury Festival in 1995, where he partied hard with and briefly befriended frontman Liam, around the same time he quit boy band Take That.

Robbie said of BRITPOP: “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too - I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album. I also can’t wait to perform a song or two from it on my upcoming ‘Britpop’ tour, which I’m opening in the UK, naturally.”

Noel Gallagher famously branded Robbie the "fat dancer from Take That" in the Britpop days.

Despite trading insults over the years, Robbie has always loved Oasis and regularly admitted he would have preferred to be making that kind of music opposed to Take That.

Stream Spies now on all major platforms. BRITPOP is released on October 10.

BRITPOP tracklisting:

1. Rocket

2. Spies

3. Pretty Face

4. Bite Your Tongue

5. Cocky

6. All My Life

7. Human

8. Morrissey

9. You

10. It’s OK Until The Drugs Stop Working

11. Pocket Rocket