The former Take That bandmates have reunited for a new song called Morrissey on Robbie's upcoming Britpop album which takes inspiration from the former Smiths frontman.

During an interview with comedian Joe Lycett at London's Groucho Club during an album playback event this week, Robbie said: “I’ve collabbed with Gary on a lot of tracks, actually!

"It’s great because that particular track is a song made by Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow, about Morrissey.”

Comedian Joe admitted he was "surprised" by how the Relight My Fire hitmakers tackled the controversial and outspoken singer in the song.

He pointed out: "It surprised me because it’s really tender. You’re very considerate about him in a way that I wouldn’t be.”

The 51-year-old pop star replied: "Well, the reason I’m considerate about him is because I’m writing it from the point of view of a stalker.

"It’s somebody that’s stalking Morrissey and is completely obsessed and in love with him.”

Robbie - who will be performing the new album along with his 1997 debut Life Thru A Lens in full at Camden's Dingwalls on October 9 - explained why the upcoming collection is so important to him.

It's been described as the record he wanted to write after quitting Take That in 1995.

The Angels singer explained: "Well, I’ve kind of been musically a bit aimless for a little while, because I haven’t known, really, what to do. I’ve chased yesterday an awful lot, which happens.

“Fortunately for me, I was in the pocket for so long and my rise was so long. And then when commercial radio or whatever stops playing you, you think, ‘S***! What was it that I did?’

"And then you look backwards. I’ve just spent the last 15 years looking backwards. And I just think with this album, if I am gonna look backwards, I might as well just clear the decks, go back to the start and head off from there.”