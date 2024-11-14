Robbie Williams is set to headline Newcastle's inaugural Come Together Festival in 2025.

Robbie Williams is set to headline a huge new festival in Newcastle next summer

After announcing the dates for his mammoth 'Robbie Williams Live 2025' tour, the 'She's the One' hitmaker is set to top the bill at the brand-new music event in the North East of England - which promises to be the biggest of its kind in the area - at the iconic Town Moor on June 4.

It will mark his first performance in the city since 2014.

He said: “I am stoked to headline what is essentially my own one-day festival, and where better than Newcastle? Howay, it’s ganna be mint man. I can’t wait to see you next year.”

Robbie's support act from his upcoming tour, The Lottery Winners, are among the artists performing on Robbie's day.

As well as, Kaiser Chiefs, Little Mix star Perrie, local rising star Andrew Cushin, and singer-songwriters Nell Mescal and Guy Sebastian.

Come Together Festival will take place between June 4 and June 8, with more big names set to be announced.

Toby Leighton-Pope, Managing Director of TEG Europe, commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Robbie Williams as our first headliner for the Come Together Festival. Bringing such an iconic artist to Newcastle underscores our commitment to delivering a world-class festival experience that’s accessible and unforgettable.”

A spokesperson for the Freemen of Newcastle added: "Securing global superstar Robbie Williams to headline is huge for the North East, putting our Region firmly on the international music map. With a shared vision to make Come Together Festival an annual highlight on the Town Moor, we can’t wait to welcome and entertain audiences from across the UK with world-class music. We’re also beyond excited about the cultural and economic boost this will bring. Our anticipation is huge.”

Robbie will play three huge UK stadium shows as part of his tour next year.

The former Take That star will headline Edinburgh's Gas Murrayfield Stadium on May 31, London's Emirates Stadium on June 6, and Manchester's Co-Op Live on June 11.

The UK leg will also include a date at Bath's Royal Crescent on June 13.

He will be supported by Rag'n'Bone Man and The Lottery Winners.

Robbie will then take the jaunt to Europe, kicking off in Copenhagen on June 19 and wrapping in Helsinki on September 20, and has promised fans will be treated to new music from his upcoming biopic 'Better Man', which arrives on December 26, plus songs from his new album.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker boasted: “This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’ and some new music too…but more on that soon. RW."

Pre-sale tickets for Come Together Festival will be available on November 20 from 9am.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/ComeTogetherFestSignUp.

The general sale will take place from 9am on November 22. Head to cometogetherfestival.co.uk for further details.

Tickets for Robbie's tour go on general sale on Friday, November 15 at 10am GMT.