Robbie Williams wants to make a "new Rat Pack album".

The 'Angels' pop star - who stars as a CGI monkey version of himself in new biopic 'Better Man' - admitted he's keen to write new material for the iconic group, which featured the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.

Asked which musicians, dead or alive, he'd like to collaborate, Robbie with told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would like to write a new Rat Pack album.

"I think I might do it. And whether they join in or not, it’s up to their estates, but we’ll see."

The 50-year-old musician is no stranger to big band music, haven't already released 'Swing When You're Winning' in 2001 and its follow-up 'Swings Both Ways' in 2013.

As well as re-recorded classic tunes like 'Feel', 'Rock DJ' and 'She's The One' for his film, Robbie also penned original track 'Forbidden Road' for the movie.

However, it took a while to land on the right song after director Michael Gracey "kindly" let him that earlier efforts didn't hit the right note.

He added: "I sent a bunch of songs to Michael... and he would send them back and tell me basically, kindly, they weren't good enough!"

The 'Let Me Entertain You' singer compared it to Eminem coming up with 'Lose Yourself' for 2002 drama '8 Mile' in which he starred as fictional rapper Jimmy Smith Jr.

Robbie explained: "I know this story about '8 Mile' when Eminem sent 'Lose Yourself', and the director said it’s not good enough, and then it became 'Lose Yourself'.

"And in my head I was like, 'This is Lose Yourself, and you are wrong, actually. But I didn’t have a bird’s-eye view of the film. I didn’t know what was needed.

"We saw the film, and basically what it needs is a hug, so we [gave it] a hug because by the time you get to the end of the movie, you’ve been through a lot and you need a hug."