Sir Rod Stewart has "so much more music" he wants to make.

The 80-year-old singer admitted he simply "cannot stop" making tunes, because his "passion for music" is still strong, so much so he has three albums in the pipeline.

Speaking to AARP The Magazine, he said: "There’s so much more music I want to create.

"I’ve got a covers album, a country album, and a Faces album all in the works. I just can’t stop.

"Even when I’m spending time with my grandkids, my passion for music drives me.

"I feel like I’ve done everything I’ve ever wanted, but there's still more to come."

Rod also admitted he enjoys performing at concerts "more" now than when he was a young musician, and he can appreciate "how lucky [he's] been".

He added: "When I feel I might be sick enough to cancel a concert, that’s when I go, ‘Maybe I’m getting old.' Then a couple of days later, bang, I’m back at it again."

"I enjoy doing concerts more than I did back then. Maybe I’ve come full circle to appreciate how lucky I’ve been."

In November, Rod confirmed he will play Glastonbury's legends slot at this year's festival.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing Glastonbury Festival 2025! After all these years, I'm proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I'll see you there!"

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis posted: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage is everything we could wish for.

"What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait."

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker will follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb and Kylie Minogue by playing the Sunday teatime slot.

But Rod recently declared he is done with "large-scale world tours", once he finishes this year's shows in Europe and North America.

The 'You Wear It Well' singer wrote on Instagram: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.

"I love what I do, and I do what I love.

"I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.

"I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not..."