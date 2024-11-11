Roger Daltrey is embarking on a solo tour of the UK.

The Who frontman will be hitting the road in April and May 2025 where he will perform a mix of acoustic and semi-acoustic versions of The Who classics, solo hits and rare gems accompanied by his own band.

The music will be followed by one of the star's popular Q+A sessions with fans.

Roger said: "Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can't wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows.

"It's a joy to be on stage performing – up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way."

Meanwhile, the 'My Generation' rocker, 80, revealed earlier this year that he had "moved on" from The Who despite bandmate Pete Townshend's desire to work on new projects.

Asked if there will be more from The Who, Roger told the Times newspaper: "I can’t answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did. We [he and Townshend] need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over."

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday November 15 at 10am.

Roger Daltrey's 2025 UK Tour Dates:

Sunday 20 April – Brighton Dome

Monday 21 April – London – The Palladium

Wednesday 23 April – Southend-on-Sea – The Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 24 April – University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

Saturday 26 April – Dundee – Caird Hall

Monday 28 April – Glasgow – SEC Armadillo

Wednesday 30 April – Edinburgh – The Usher Hall

Thursday 1 May – Gateshead – The Glasshouse – Sage 1

Sunday 4 May – Manchester Bridgewater Hall