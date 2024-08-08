Ryan Tedder advised Mimi Webb to scrap songs if they "take too long" to figure out.

The 'Erase You' hitmaker collaborated with the OneRepublic frontman on her latest single, and they are working together on her upcoming second album, the follow-up to 2022's debut 'Amelia'.

Reflecting on the advice he's given her in the studio, she told NME: "He always says if it takes too long for the song to come, it’s just not the right one.

"He’s very about the song just coming like that if it naturally feels like it’s the right song.”

The 24-year-old singer loves getting to work Ryan, having long been a "massive fan" of the 'Counting Stars' group.

She said: "I've been a massive fan of OneRepublic since I can remember. Honestly, I just love everything.

"When I’m in the studio with Ryan and he’s singing, I’ll try to do the little things he does, and we’ll be laughing...

“He’s just such an amazing vocalist, and that was a really big reason why I wanted to get in the studio with him. Once we started writing some really sick songs, it all just started to flow so nicely.”

Looking to the future, Mimi revealed her second album is allowing her to "access and dive into different things that have gone on in my life”.

While 'Amelia' was "the best version" of her as a person, the next project is set to focus on "mixed emotions and the highs and lows" of life.

She explained: “It is also about change in general. Nothing ever stays the same. It really doesn’t. And I think I’ve really learned that lesson in life.

"It was so nice to be able to look at my last album and then look at this album, and be able to say to myself ‘Change is good, and change is what it’s about’. I feel like this definitely represents that.”