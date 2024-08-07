Sabrina Carpenter was 'alone' in wanting to release Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter was "completely alone" in wanting to release her hit single 'Espresso'.

The song was unveiled on April 11 and has become one of her signature tracks, going onto top the charts in the UK - as well as 15 other countries around the world - with one billion streams around the world on Spotify.

However, she told Variety: "I was completely alone in wanting to release ‘Espresso'.

"Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to ‘the powers above', there was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense.

"But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment.”

Label bosses have seen great reward for putting their faith in the 25-year-old singer's "instincts, and creative vision".

Island Records co-CEO Imran Majid added: "It’s no accident that everything is falling into place the way she always wanted.

"Sabrina’s instincts and creative vision are incredible. She’s always thinking 10 steps ahead of the market.

“She’s an inspiration for her fans, collaborators and all of us — she’s one of this generation’s most important artists.”

Megastar Adele is a huge fan of the track, describing it as her "jam" because she relates to the line 'I'm working late, because I'm a singer".

Recalling a moment getting back from one of her Las Vegas residency shows, she told the audience: "As I got into bed last night — cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9pm— I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer'.

"That Sabrina Carpenter song! 'I can't relate to desperation.' That song is my jam!"

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker was gutted that she couldn't sing along to 'Espresso' when she was on her vocal rest as she couldn't talk.

She added: "It came out and I couldn't talk! It came out when I couldn't talk or sing, so since my voice has come back, all last night and this morning that's what I've been singing."

She then quipped: "From tomorrow, it will be like, 'I'm sleeping late 'cause I'm a singer,' because that's what I'm gonna do tomorrow."

Sabrina hilariously responded: "All I read was Adele thinks about me in bed."