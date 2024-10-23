Sabrina Carpenter "arrested" Millie Bobby Brown during her latest concert - for "being too hot".

The 'Espresso' hitmaker played Atlanta's State Farm Arena as part of the ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour on Tuesday night (22.10.24), and she had the 'Stranger Things' star put on a big screen with the announcement "you are under arrest for being too hot."

The 25-year-old pop star gushed about the 20-year-old actress: "I am really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl."

Calling over her backing dancers, she said: "Girls, can you come out because I've fallen, and I can't get up. This girl is so hot."

She then asks: "Who are you? What is your name?"

Millie then appeared on the screen with the sound of police sirens and screams filling the arena.

She quipped: “Millie, I've never fallen in love at a concert before, but Stranger Things have happened!”

Sabrina said: "It's so unfortunate that we have to arrest you, because you are so beautiful. That sucks."

The singer pretended she didn't know who Millie was at first calling her "Miley".

In the viral clip on TikTok, Millie then could be heard mouthing: "Please arrest me."

Sabrina reacted: "She said please arrest me?"

She went on: "No, now I don't know what to do and now I just feel like my clothes are embarrassed."

Sabrina playfully said: "Oh my God, not my skirt falling off in front of so many people."

The 'Please, Please, Please' hitmaker then handed some pink handcuffs to Millie and said: "These are for you, my doll."