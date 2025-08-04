Sabrina Carpenter brought out funk and soul legends Earth, Wind and Fire during her show-stopping set at Lollapalooza Chicago on Sunday night (03.08.25).

Sabrina Carpenter performed with Earth, Wind and Fire at Lollapalooza

The Manchild singer was joined mid-set by Earth, Wind and Fire at Grant Park to perform their most beloved tracks: the Grammy-nominated Let’s Groove and timeless anthem September. The collaboration marked a cross-generational fusion of pop and soul, with Carpenter trading vocals and dancing alongside the group’s founding members.

Fans lit up social media within seconds of the surprise appearance, praising the chemistry between the acts and calling the performance “electric,” “unexpected,” and “pure joy.”

Elsewhere, Sabrina jokingly arrested K-pop girl group TWICE’s Sana, Jihyo and Momo during her Juno intro, a signature moment of her Short n' Sweet tour.

Sabrina duetting with Earth, Wind and Fire came after she was recently joined by members of Duran Duran to perform their '80s classic Hungry Like The Wolf at BST Hyde Park in London.

Midway through the 17-song set - which featured countless country bops including Manchild and pop sing-a-longs Nonsense and Feather - a “weird request” had the audience howling at the moon.

At first it was unclear why, but all made sense when '80s icons Duran Duran appeared for a surprise duet of their timeless classic - a moment that would’ve been lost on the TikTok generation, but lapped up by the thousands of dads who had their daughters up on their shoulders.

Introducing frontman Simon Le Bon and guitarist John Taylor, Sabrina said: "I also thought it might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the UK. I'm going to need you guys to put that howling to good use. But everybody please give it up and make so much noise for the legendary Duran Duran."