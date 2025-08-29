Sabrina Carpenter has shared her most NSFW album to date, Man's Best Friend.

Man's Best Friend is out now

Hours before the release of her seventh studio effort, the 26-year-old singer delivered the warning: "The album is not for any pearl clutchers."

After causing outrage with the suggestive LP cover of her kneeling on the floor while having her hair dragged by a man, the playful pop star is at it again with the X-rated lyrics on the 12-track collection.

Sex talk is dialled all the way up on tracks such as Tears (“I get wet at the thought of you ... Tears run down my thighs”) and When Did You Get Hot? (I bet your light rod’s, like, bigger than Zeus’s").

"No, but I, I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves..."

Sabrina acknowledges that her lyrics can be "bold". However, she also insists that her music is "just fun".

She said: "I think that's the thing, is sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold or they go, 'I don't want to sing this in front of other people.' It's like it's almost too it, it, it's TMI [too much information].

"But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends. And you can go like, 'Oh, we can all, like, sigh of relief like, 'This is just fun.' And, and that's all it has to be."

Sabrina released her last album, Short n' Sweet, in 2024, and she previously described the record as "a more emphasised version" of her real-life self.

The blonde beauty told Vogue magazine: "Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me. There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasised version of me.

"It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself."

Sabrina also claimed that her style and lyrics represent who she is and how she feels about life.

The Espresso hitmaker - who has enjoyed huge success in recent years - explained: "I started wearing outfits that felt more like myself. And then it sort of bled into, like, I was writing these songs that felt more and more like my personality."