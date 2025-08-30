Sabrina Carpenter “embraced spontaneity” while writing her new album.

Sabrina Carpenter 'embraced spontaneity' on new album

The 26-year-old singer says her latest record Man’s Best Friend covers “experiences that I was having that were really urgent to write about” and she is excited to share it with her fans.

Speaking at a Spotify event in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of her seventh studio album, Sabrina said: “This creative process was all about sort of embracing spontaneity, all about embracing impulses that I was having and experiences that I was having that were really urgent to write about.

“Knowing that if I didn’t make this album, and have it represent the chapter of my life that it represents, that it would have turned into something else… and I think that would have done it disservice to this album. So, I’m really grateful that I just get to write music I love and put it out, and I’m more grateful to you guys for listening to it and letting me.”

During a fan Q A, Sabrina was asked how she helps herself overcome any feelings of self-doubt in relation to putting out new music.

She replied: ““I get so excited to put things out. But as any artist does… it’s also very scary and vulnerable. And so I think, I think when I want to get myself out of the rut, I sort am just like… ‘So many b****** wish they were you!'”

The 12-song record includes lead single Manchild, We Almost Broke Up Last Night and Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry.