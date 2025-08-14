Sabrina Carpenter is "freaking out" about her Taylor Swift collaboration.

Sabrina Carpenter has reacted to her guest spot on Taylor Swift's new album

It's been confirmed the Espresso hitmaker will be the sole artist with a guest spot on the 35-year-old singer's upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, which will be released on October 3.

Taylor unveiled the tracklisting for her 12th record, and Sabrina, 26, will appear on the title track, which concludes the LP.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, Sabrina wrote: "I know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me."

The first six songs on the album are The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter and Ruin The Friendship.

On the second half of the album, she has confirmed the titles as Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and The Life of a Showgirl.

Sabrina was recently the opener for a leg of Taylor's Eras Tour, and she previously heaped praise on her idol.

She told Rolling Stone magazine last year: "I hold her to such a different echelon.

"I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done."

Taylor enlisted her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce to reveal the title of her upcoming 12th studio LP, with the brothers sharing the news in a teaser for the Karma hitmaker's appearance on their New Heights podcast.

On the podcast itself, Taylor revealed she wrote the record while on her Eras Tour.

She said: "I wanted to sort of like glamourise all the different aspects of how that tour felt.

"And that's how that felt to me at the end of the night, when all this has gone down."

Whereas her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, was followed by an expanded double LP just two hours after its release, Taylor confirmed the new collection will only feature 12 songs.

She explained: "There are no other songs coming … with Tortured Poets Department, I was like, ‘Here is a data dump of everything I have thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’

"This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl tracklist

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin the Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wish List

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of A Showgirl feat. Sabrina Carpenter