Sabrina Carpenter is marking a year since the release of Short n' Sweet

The Espresso hitmaker will release her latest record Man's Best Friend next week but took to Instagram on Saturday (23.08.25) to reflect on the first anniversary of the acclaimed album.

Sabrina captioned a carousel of memories from the past year: "Pausing from MBF to say happy one year of Short n' Sweet. One year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so f****** horny."

The 26-year-old singer continued: "This album is one of my post prized possessions and brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places.

"Thank you for still listening every single day x thank you for coming to the shows and singing till your lungs give out, thank you for loving these songs and every damn lyric as much as I do! Thank you to all my friends I got to make every song with, every video with, create the live shows with. One of the most fun years I've had in my whole life. I'll never take it for granted! Love you all infinitely."

Meanwhile, Sabrina will be the only artist with a guest spot on Taylor Swift's forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl and confessed that she is "freaking out" about her appearance on the title track.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, the Manchild hitmaker wrote: "I know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me."

Sabrina previously opened for Taylor on The Eras Tour and was effusive in her praise of the music mega star.

She told Rolling Stone magazine last year: "I hold her to such a different echelon.

"I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done."

Meanwhile, Carpenter confessed recently that she is considering banning phones at her gigs after being inspired by a Silk Sonic gig when the devices were locked away.

She said: "This will honestly p*** off my fans, but absolutely.

“Because I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I’ve never had a better experience at a concert.

"I genuinely felt like I was back in the '70s — wasn’t alive. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone’s singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful.”