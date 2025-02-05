Sabrina Carpenter has duetted with Dolly Parton on a new version of 'Please Please Please' on the upcoming deluxe edition of 'Short n' Sweet'.

Sabrina Carpenter extends 'Short n Sweet' era with new bonus tracks and a Dolly Parton duet

To celebrate winning two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album for the acclaimed 2024 album and Best Pop Solo Performance for mega-hit ‘Espresso’ – the 25-year-old pop superstar is set to treat fans to an extended edition of the record, featuring none other than country music legend Dolly, 79, on Valentine’s Day (14.02.25).

Sabrina announced on Instagram: “as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.

“and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton (sic)"

Sabrina then quipped: “she [Dolly] wouldn’t want me to swear but holy s***!!!!! (sic)”

Other new tracks include ‘15 Minutes’, ‘Couldn’t Make It Any Harder’, ‘Busy Woman’ and ‘Bad Reviews’.

When she won her Best Pop Vocal Album prize at Sunday’s (02.02.25) ceremony in Los Angeles, Sabrina was shocked to take it ahead of "some of [her] favourite artists in the world”.

She faced stiff competition from Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine', Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department', Chappell Roan's 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' and Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft.

She said: “Hello. I’m still out of breath from the performance so I really was not expecting this.

"All those nominees on the screen are some of my favourite artists in the world. This is my first Grammy, so, woo, I’m gonna cry. I wrote names so I wouldn’t forget on this napkin.

"Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and everyone here tonight, and in celebration and in honour of everything that's happened, it's lucky to be able to come together and do something so special and beautiful and celebrate music.

"I wanna thank my fans who let my music be heard by the Recording Academy. I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson, and I Want to thank my dad and my sisters. I want to thank my team, Ireland Records.

"What the hell. Thank you, this is so special to me and 'Short and Sweet' means the world.

"Thank you to all the producers and writers who made this album... I love you guys, you have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me."

‘Short n’ Sweet’ deluxe tracklisting:

‘Taste’

‘Please Please Please’

‘Good Graces’

‘Sharpest Tool’

‘Coincidence’

‘Bed Chem’

‘Espresso’

‘Dumb and Poetic’

‘Slim Pickins’

‘Juno’

‘Lie to Girls’

‘Don’t Smile’

‘15 Minutes’

‘Please Please Please’ (feat. Dolly Parton)

‘Couldn’t Make It Any Harder’

‘Busy Woman’

‘Bad Reviews’