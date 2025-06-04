Sabrina Carpenter is set to release the new song, 'Manchild', seemingly aimed at her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The 'Espresso' hitmaker, 26, took to Instagram to share a clip of her hitch-hiking in a cheeky pair of denim hot pants to announce the new track, which is out Thursday (05.06.25).

Although she didn't name the 'Saltburn' actor, 32, she hinted in the caption: “this one’s about you!! ‘Manchild’ is out this Thursday 6/5 (sic)"

The exes were first linked in late 2023 and made their relationship public at the Met Gala in May 2024, before they split in December 2024.

The new song follows Sabrina's 2024 Grammy-winning 'Short n' Sweet' album, which was followed by February's deluxe edition, which featured a duet of 'Please Please Please' with Dolly Parton and a new song called 'Busy Woman'.

Meanwhile, the pint-sized pop star is being lined up to star in 'Mamma Mia! 3'.

The 'Taste' hitmaker is wanted by producer Judy Craymer to star in the third movie based on the ABBA musical of the same name in a role connected to the late Donna Sheridan–Carmichael (Meryl Streep).

Craymer told Deadline: "She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Sabrina is known to be a huge fan of ABBA and has performed some of the legendary Swedish group's hits on her 'Short n' Sweet Tour'.