Sabrina Carpenter has thanked her fans for having "such a damn good time" with her album Man's Best Friend after it soared to the top of the charts.

Sabrina Carpenter feels 'so lucky' to have such 'beautiful love and support all around me'

The Espresso hitmaker's latest effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a staggering 366,000 units sold, but also marked the biggest streaming debut of 2025 by a female artist. All 12 tracks from the album landed in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40, with Tears and Manchild cracking the top five.

As well as thanking her fan base, Sabrina also gave a shout-out to her co-writers Jack Antonoff, Amy Allen and John Ryan.

She penned on Instagram: "you guys have made Man’s Best Friend my second #1 album and my highest debut ever. that is very surreal!!! i feel so lucky to have such beautiful love and support all around me. making this album with Jack, Amy and John was one of the most pure wholesome electric times in my life and to see the way you are all resonating with it just makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you for listening (top to bottom!!!) and thank you for bringing this album into your lives and having such a damn good time with it, I’m having fun too.

"i love you i love you i love you. (sic)"

Sabrina's chart success comes after she faced a backlash over the album's cover.

The 26-year-old pop star is on all fours standing close to a man who is pulling her hair in the image - and Sabrina admitted she didn't expect so many people to be offended by the raunchy shot.

During an interview on NPR, she explained: "I was surprised. I think mostly because when I thought about making this album cover, I was really inspired by a man sort of delicately playing with my hair.

"Because I think there were a lot of metaphors between this dog and me emotionally. You know, a man's best friend and sort of all the implications that that comes with it, the power in dominance and submission.

"When I saw it, obviously for me, it checked all the boxes in between my friends and family. It just felt like what the music sounds like."

The singer previously insisted the album - which features raunchy lyrics - is "not for any pearl clutchers" but hopes most people can find the fun in her songs.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Sabrina explained: "The album is not for any pearl clutchers. No, but I, I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves..."

Sabrina acknowledged her lyrics can be "bold" but it's also "just fun".

She said: "I think that's the thing, is sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold or they go, 'I don't want to sing this in front of other people.' It's like it's almost too it, it, it's TMI [too much information].

"But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends. And you can go like, 'Oh, we can all, like, sigh of relief like, 'This is just fun.' And, and that's all it has to be."