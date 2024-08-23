Sabrina Carpenter is obsessed with the Bee Gees.

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed she listens to the Bee Gees 'ever day'

The 'Espresso' hitmaker - who has released her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet' today (23.08.24) - is a huge fan of the disco legends like her mother and listens to the 'Stayin' Alive' hitmakers "every day".

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "Right now, I listen to Bee Gees every day. The Bee Gees are my safe place right now. And my mom was talking a lot about them yesterday, because I was like, 'Well, I don't think any of them were all that attractive, but their voices were so stunning,' and she was like, 'No, no, no. When they were young, they had a little something going on.'

“She brought up Andy. She said Andy was her crush. She said Andy was her literally celebrity crush."

'Short n' Sweet'' is about her shortest romances that "affected" her "the most".

However, the 'Please Please Please' hitmaker - who has had an on-and-off fling with 'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan, 31 - insists she is not the same person she was when she penned the tunes.

The 25-year-old pop star said: "I called it Short n' Sweet for multiple reasons. It was not because I'm vertically challenged. It was really like I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I've ever had, and they affected me the most. I think about the way that I respond to situations, and sometimes it is very nice and sometimes it's not very nice. And again, the thing about albums, projects, writing songs, it's all moments. So harder for other people to understand that when they're listening to something that's going to take them through maybe a lot of years, hopefully a lot of years, is that I'm not the same person that I was when I wrote that.”