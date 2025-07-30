Sacked Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll wants to make amends with Noel Gallagher.

Sacked Oasis drummer wants reunion with Noel Gallagher

Tony, 54 – who was a founding member of the band – was sacked by Noel, 58, after the release of the band’s debut album Definitely Maybe because he annoyed the singer/songwriter by having a loud argument in the hotel room next door.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Tony said at a fan event at Red Studios in North Shields: “Would I sit down and have a cup of tea, a Rich Tea, with Noel, and go, ‘What the f*** happened, mate?’ I would.

“There was an incident in Paris. I was next door to Noel’s hotel room, which I didn’t know.

“I had an argument with some girl I was with and the next day we were doing the soundcheck.

“I just finished my bit, and he turned around and, in front of everybody, he went, ‘You f****** keep me awake again, you’re getting f****** sacked, mate’.

“Probably the most stupid thing I’ve ever done in my life, but I fronted him and said, ‘You won’t f****** speak to me like that again, no chance’. It was only a matter of weeks later I got the P45.

“What sort of man would it make me if I didn’t [stand up to him]? Everybody was under threat every day, but it was just bravado. I never saw it being something serious like losing your position in the band.”

Tony and Noel have not spoken since Noel kicked him out of the band but he has nothing but good things to say about the band’s singer, and Noel’s brother, Liam.

He said: “Everyone thinks Liam’s a nutcase, but he’s a shockingly nice guy. A lot of that stuff is bravado. It might be nervousness, something about him where he just can’t deal with whatever it is, people in his face.”