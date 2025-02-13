Sam Fender has added three new huge outdoor concerts to his 2025 touring schedule.

Sam Fender has announced three more outdoor gigs in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' rocker is set to play Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on August 16, the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on August 22, for the Summer Sessions series, as well as Belfast's VITAL Festival on August 28.

The indie rocker will be supported by Olivia Dean in Manchester and Edinburgh and CMAT in Belfast.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on February 21, via samfender.com.

Fans signed up to Sam's newsletter can purchase tickets through a pre-sale being held 24 hours before general sale tickets go live.

The 'Play God' singer is also set to play three sold-out stadium shows at Newcastle's St. James Park in June, as well as the London Stadium on June 6.

A pound from every ticket sold will be donated back into select cultural organisations such as Youth Music and Sunday For Sammy to support the arts in the North East of England.

The musician will also headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool in May

Sam releases his much-anticipated third studio album ‘People Watching’ on February 21.

Sam Fender's 2025 UK and Ireland Tour Dates:

June 6 – London, England, London Stadium

June 12 – Newcastle, England, St. James' Park

June 14 – Newcastle, England, St. James' Park

June 16 – Newcastle, England, St James' Park

August 16 – Manchester, England, Wythenshawe Park

August 22 – Edinburgh, Scotland, Royal Highland Showgrounds, Summer Sessions

August 28 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, Boucher Road Playing Fields, VITAL Festival