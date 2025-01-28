Sam Fender is set to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The 30-year-old star will be the headline act at the annual music festival, which is be held a in Sefton Park, Liverpool, between May 23 and May 25.

Sam said: "Excited to announce we’re coming to Liverpool for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May. Thanks for inviting us - see you there!"

The Big Weekend kicks off the UK's festival season and a host of big-name stars have previously performed at the event, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter.

This year's festival will feature some of the best-known names in the music business - including Blossoms, Lola Young, Myles Smith, and Wet Leg - as well as a host of emerging artists.

Blossoms, the English indie rock band, are particularly looking forward to performing in Liverpool.

The band said: "We’re delighted that Radio 1 have invited us to play at this year’s Big Weekend. Even more so because it’s taking place in Liverpool, a city close to our hearts, where we’ve worked and recorded every single one of our albums since our debut in 2016. It’s going to be a really special weekend and we can’t wait to perform."

Aled Haydn Jones, the head of Radio 1, is also thrilled to be hosting the annual festival in Liverpool, describing it as the "perfect setting for this iconic event".

Aled said: "We’re thrilled to bring Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 to Liverpool.

"Liverpool’s vibrant music scene and rich history make it the perfect setting for this iconic event. With incredible artists already announced and more to be announced in the coming months, it’s set to be an unmissable weekend."