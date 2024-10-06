Sam Fender has finished work on his new album.

Sam Fender's new album is complete

The 30-year-old singer has confirmed the currently-untitled follow-up to 2021's 'Seventeen Going Under' is complete and been "mastered", and he's had the help of The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel with the record.

Sam shared a series of photos and videos from the making of the album on Instagram, which was simply captioned: “mastered x."

The photos include the 'Hypersonic Missiles' hitmaker with his guitar around his neck, the recording studio itself, and Adam playing keyboards alongside other musicians, while there are also videos featuring brief snippets of music, including a saxophone solo, and live footage of Sam on stage.

The update comes just a few days after the star shared a teaser of an upbeat new song on his Instagram Story.

A few months ago, Sam revealed his "best mate", Brooke Bentham, would feature heavily on his new album.

Alongside a series of throwback pictures of the pair jamming together, Sam wrote on Instagram: “The legend that is Brooke Bentham has joined the band!

"First time I met Brooke I learnt how to sing. Our mutual friend @paulstephenwalton ran just about every buskers night in and around Newcastle at the time, but it was in gosforth where I met Brooke Benthsteen. I walked in to the bar to the sound of the best cover of ‘dancing in the dark’ I’d ever heard, and from that moment we were best mates (and I ripped off the way she sings and played that cover to death in almost every gig I’ve ever done) but hey! It f****** worked!!!

"Anyway, 13-14 years later, she’s joined the band!

Her voice is all over the next album, it’s been an absolute pleasure singing with her again and I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve made.

"Here’s some photos of me and Brooke when we were teenagers X

"Drop her a follow and listen to her solo stuff!!! (sic)"

Sam also debuted two tracks from the LP live at an intimate Devon concert over the summer, with fans at Plymouth Pavilions getting to hear the first-ever performances of ‘People Watching’ and ‘Nostalgia’s Lie’.