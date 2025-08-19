Sam Fender is planning to hit the studio to work on a new album once he wraps his current run of shows.

Sam Fender will focus on making a new record and getting his voice in shape when his 2025 show end

During his headline set at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on Saturday (16.08.25), the Hypersonic Missiles rocker told the crowd that once he's done with his last show of 2025, which, as it stands, is in Perth, Australia on November 28, he will busy himself with making new music and getting his voice the best shape possible after suffering a vocal cord haemorrhage this summer.

He told the crowd: “I’m gonna go away at the end of this lot of shows and sort my s*** out and get my voice as good as possible and make another album and f*** loads of new tunes next year.

“I wanna make it the greatest time ever.”

Sam was forced to pull out of several European festival dates after suffering the haemorrhage.

The 31-year-old rocker went to see his ears, nose and throat doctor (ENT) after struggling during his headline set at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

He was then advised not to sing for two weeks to prevent “lasting damage to [his] vocal cords”.

In a statement shared on Instagram at the time, he said: "Hey everyone, at the beginning of the week I got my voice checked by my ENT doctor and the cords were slightly swollen.

“After a few days rest I was advised by my team that I was okay to perform. On stage at Silverstone I could feel that things were a lot harder than usual, I felt I needed to push a lot harder to sing – this is never a good sign.

“I’ve just been checked by my ENT again today, as I was concerned about it, and it’s transpired that I’ve had a haemorrhage on one of my vocal cords.

“I’ve been advised to be on vocal restriction and to not sing for the next 14 days.

“If I were to play at these next shows I would risk causing lasting damage to my vocal cords. This means I cannot perform at the upcoming Rock Werchter, Down the Rabbit Hole, NOS Alive, and Montreux Jazz Festivals.

“I’m so sorry to everyone who is coming to those festivals with our show in mind. Our fans are the most important thing to us, I hate letting people down and I hate not being able to sing for weeks as it is my only real passion in life.”

The star was forced to cancel a number of gigs on his 2024 tour after suffering a similar injury to his vocal cords.

Sam has been on a stadium tour this summer in support of his third studio album People Watching which included dates at the London Stadium and St James’ Park, the home of his beloved Premier League team Newcastle United FC.