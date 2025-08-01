Sam Ryder has shared the soulful new single, The Feeling Never Went Away, from his second album Heartland.

Sam Ryder has unveiled his second studio album, Heartland

Set for release on October 17 via independent label Artist Theory, the new record sees the 2022 Eurovision runner-up "convey the feeling of the last couple of years."

It marks a new chapter for Ryder, who took time out to recalibrate after the whirlwind success of 2022’s breakout hit Space Man, a No.1 album, billions of global streams.

The singer faced a confidence crisis and found himself without a record label upon his departure from Parlophone.

Ryder recorded the album in Nashville - where he stayed in a log cabin - and the songs are steeped in influences from the musical city, as well as classic Western, Hollywood scores, and soul music.

He said of the LP: “This record is a collection of songs attempting to convey the feeling of the last couple of years. The wish is to find a connection with you no matter where you are in the world, whether it’s flying high or feeling like you’re the only ship out on the ocean. If you’re navigating the pain of forgiveness and the weight that comes with holding onto resentment, if you’ve lost confidence in yourself and you’re trying to find a way back to your spark, spirit and hope, this is for you. Take to the Heartland. I’m with you every step.”

He added of The Feeling Never Went Away: “It’s about still having feelings for someone or something even though they perhaps don’t deserve them anymore… Even though I think I’ve conquered them, back they come. Healing and breaking the cycle is about recognising these feelings and accepting them.”

The 13-track record- the follow-up to 2022's There's Nothing but Space, Man! - includes previously released songs White Lies, OH OK, and Armour.

Collaborators on the album include a heavyweight lineup of producers and songwriters: Mikky Ekko, Steve Mac, Mike Elizondo, Tom Elmhirst, Nick Lobel, J Kash, to name a few.

The album announcement follows Ryder’s widely praised Glastonbury debut in June and precedes his biggest headline show to date at London’s Wembley Arena — a full-circle moment as it's the same venue he attended his first gig as a teenager.

Fans can pre-order Heartland now and stream The Feeling Never Went Away via all major platforms.

Heartland tracklisting:

1. Olympic '89

2. The Feeling Never Went Away

3. OH OK

4. Heartland

5. White Lies

6. Suffer In Silence

7. Armour

8. Burn It Down

9. Better Man

10. Up Down

11. Come and go like the asteroids do

12. Electric Marine Blue

13. Eyes On You