Sam Smith is releasing a new version of their hit 'I'm Not The Only One' featuring Alicia Keys.

Sam Smith and Alicia Keys will release their rendition of I'm Not The Only One this week

The 'Stay With Me' hitmaker - who came out as non-binary in 2019 and uses they/them pronouns - has a new version of their debut album 'In The Lonely Hour' on the way Friday (02.08.24), including Sam and the 'No One' hitmaker's duet version of the 2014 ballad.

Alongside a photo of the pair, Sam gushed on Instagram: "I’m Not The Only One feat. the truly incomparable @aliciakeys.

"Coming Friday August 2nd.

"I am so honoured to have such an incredible talent and a beautiful soul join me on this track to celebrate a decade of In The Lonely Hour."

Sam re-recorded 'Stay With Me' with updated lyrics and admitted the meaning of the song "changes" for them every time they listen to it.

In a letter to their fans, Sam said: "When me, Jimmy and Tourist wrote this song, none of us would’ve expected it to become what it has in the world.

"I will never forget Will (Tourist) playing those three chords on the piano. I stopped everything I was doing and said ‘what is that’.

"Those chords and this song still stir me in the same way to this day. I’ve never once got sick of singing it.

"The meaning of this song changes for me whenever I sing it. The words ‘Stay With Me’ can mean a million different things and follow me throughout my life like an old friend. (sic)"

The line "I'm just a man" has been changed to "baby understand", having made several reworks in live performances over the years.

They continued: "This song is truly so special to me, so for the 10 year anniversary I re-recorded the track, which will be available on all platforms and physical, including the updated lyric ‘but I still need love, baby understand’ which felt really important to me.

"It’s beautiful to know that sometimes, we can change the past.”

The album hit number one in the UK when it was released in May 2014, while it landed at number two in the US Billboard 200 the following month.