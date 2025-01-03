The Scissor Sisters have dismissed rumours they've fallen out with bandmember Ana Matronic.

Ana Matronic is not taking part in the Scissor Sisters reunion tour

The group are getting back together for a 10-date reunion tour in May 2025 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album but Ana won't be joining them - and the other members have insisted there's no bad blood between them.

Guitarist Del Marquis told the Guardian newspaper: "We’ve performed in so many different iterations. There were two, three, four, five, four again, seven.

"There’s no conventional approach to this band. And there’s nothing new with reimagining what our show will be."

The shows will be the band's first performances in more than a decade and will feature frontman Jake Shears alongside Del Marquis and Scott 'Babydaddy' Hoffman.

Jake previously insisted Ana had other projects she wanted to prioritise instead of going on tour. He told The Independent: "I think it just didn’t line up.

"It’s not something that she wanted to do at this moment in time. And I didn’t want that to keep us from coming out and playing these songs."

The 'Filthy/Gorgeous' hitmakers will play their first album - which was the best-selling record of 2004 in the UK - in its entirety during the shows alongside tracks from their other three albums: 2006's 'Ta-Dah', 2010's 'Night Work' and 2012's 'Magic Hour'.

The tour will kick off on May 16 at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, before heading to Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast, and wrapping at Dublin's 3Arena on May 28.