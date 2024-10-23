Selena Gomez isn't actively working on new music

Selena Gomez isn't "currently" working on new music.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star dropped the single 'Love On' in February after dropping the track 'Single Soon' last summer and had said she plans to release a full album at some stage.

However, she has revealed she's not actively writing anything.

She told Variety: "I currently don’t have anything, but I will say music is going to always be a part of me. So I don’t think any movements are happening right now, but it will always be in my life."

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine earlier this year, Selena - who released the LP 'Rare' in 2020 - admitted while she hoped the new collection would be released this year, she wasn't entirely sure.

However, she did reflect on her recent singles, and insisted despite fan speculation that they could feature prominently on her next LP, they also stand alone.

She explained: "I guess it’s safe to say that ‘Single Soon’ and ‘Love On’ might not be really reflective of the project that I’m working on.

“They are in spirit, but I’m excited to explore more styles of music, and I think people will hopefully be surprised by the contrast.

"I like releasing songs that I love and I care about. I just released them into the world and later comes the full album.”

She noted that while "both of them stand alone in their messaging", she still stands by "each of them, for sure".

For 'Love On' - which she completed during an inspiring stint living in Paris for two months - she reunited with songwriter and frequent collaborator Julia Michaels, who she has been working with since 2015 album 'Revival'.

She said: "I don’t think there’s a world where I would ever start to crack an album code without Julia.

“She and I have this soul connection where we are experiencing things in our lives at the same time sometimes.

"She’s really able to know my voice, and then we try to make songs that have a fun, unique twist to it.”

Selena had suggested that her next album would be her last, but she later clarified her stance, explaining "It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music], it’s more that I would like to explore that world [of film and TV] a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”