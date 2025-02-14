Selena Gomez will drop a new album with her fiancé and "best friend" Benny Blanco next month.

Selena Gomez announces surprise new album with fiance Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announces surprise new album with fiance Benny Blanco

The 32-year-old pop megastar has shocked fans by announcing the couple's upcoming collaboration, 'I Said I Love You First', will drop on March 21st, after she "tricked" her supporters.

She wrote on Instagram: "I always trick you guys. my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 [Heart emoji] Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon! (sic)"

Commenting on the post, Benny wrote: "i love you baby (sic)"

While the March release date will have come as a shock to some, others may not have been that surprised after the showbiz power couple were recently in the studio together working on new music.

Last month, a fan commented on one of Benny's TikTok videos saying: "Benny please make some new songs for our queen," and he replied with brief clip of Selena sitting behind a microphone in their home studio.

Benny previously co-produced 'Kill Em with Kindness' and 'Same Old Love' from Selena's 2015 album 'Revival', and in 2019 they collaborated on 'I Can’t Get Enough', alongside Tainy and J Balvin.

They also worked on Selena's 2024 song 'Single Soon'.

Selena recently revealed she feels genuinely happy" in her life after getting engaged to record producer Benny.

She told E! News: "I'm genuinely happy where I am and I feel great.

"People tend to question every part of my life, but that's OK.

"I think as long as I know where I am and who I'm around, I'm solid."

Tagged in