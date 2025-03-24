Selena Gomez is finally releasing her lost song 'Stained' after nine years.

The actress/pop star first shared a snippet of 'Stained' with fans back in 2016 following the release of her album 'Revival' but the song never got an official release and was instead leaked online - now Selena is adding 'Stained' as a bonus track to her new album 'I Said I Love You First'.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for 'Stained' has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album."

As well as confirming the release of 'Stained', Selene revealed she's also dropping a special edition of her new album - titled ‘I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' - which features the singer explaining each song's origin and creation process with her producer fiance Benny Blanco.

In a subsequent post on Instagram, Selena wrote: "Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album.

"I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. 'I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' is available for digital download on my official store now!"

Selena and Benny - who have been together for almost two years and got engaged in December 2024 – created the album together and she recently thanked him for pouring his "unconditional love" into the project,

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever.

"Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."