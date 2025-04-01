Selena Gomez's past insecurities inspired the song 'Younger and Hotter Than Me' from her new album with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The 'Rare' artist and her husband-to-be released their joint album 'I Said I Love You First' last month and now.

The LP starts off with a recording of Selena thanking the cast and crew of Disney's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' - in which she starred as Alex Russo for five years - and then goes into 'Younger and Hotter Than Me' which focuses on Selena expressing her worry over a romantic partner losing interest in her for someone else.

During an interview with Chris Olsen on SiriusXM TikTok Radio IRL, Selena explained how she and Benny created the track.

She said: "So he (Benny) thought it would be sweet since 'Younger and Hotter' is a reflection of my, you know, my past or insecurities.

"It was really important to him that he tell that story too."

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress went on to explain that she thinks the song is a message that everyone can relate to or can understand.

She added: "I think that was what the message was meant to be is that every girl, person, human being, has felt insecure and they've been to a house or a party and it's hard.

"Like, I get very insecure sometimes. I'm not as insecure as I was when I was younger, but, yeah, there's always something shinier. There's always something better, and that's not what I should be thinking about."

Previously, Selena thanked her partner Benny, 37, for "pouring [his] unconditional love" into the joint album.

Upon releasing the record, Selena shared to Instagram: "Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future… something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me."

Thanking the mammoth list of collaborators and contributors - including Charli XCX, Finneas and Gracie Abrams - she added: "To every collaborator on the album: @gracieabrams, @themarias, @finneas, @charlixcx and so many more, thank you for helping me communicate my deepest, truest self into art. I am forever grateful for your trust in creating something so special together."

Thanking her fans, she concluded: "And finally, thank you to my amazing fans who have grown up with me and cheered me on through every chapter of this story. I hope you love these songs like I do and they help you along your own journey. Thank you for being a part of mine, it truly means the world to me."