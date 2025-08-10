Selena Gomez would only tour again if she can perform Who Says.

Selena Gomez's one rule for touring again

The 33-year-old actress and musician revealed the special connection she has with the song, which was the lead single from When the Sun Goes Down, the final album from Selena Gomez the Scene.

She told the Therapuss podcast: “It’s the most powerful moment when I get to perform it. That’s honestly the only reason I would ever do a tour again … is if I could perform Who Says.”

Selena hasn’t toured since 2016 and admitted any future performance of the song would have to have changed considerably since she last sang it and she would need to “take it down an octave from each year I’ve sang it”.

She added: “I need to redo it. I should recut it.”

Selena is proud of the song’s empowering message and revealed she once got emotional while hearing it on the radio.

She said: “I was like, ‘Why the f*** am I tearing up to my own song?' But it was because it was the little me who was there saying these really powerful messages that I still need to hear.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Selena dropped a joint album, I Said I Love You First, with her fiancé Benny Blanco.

And she opened up about the process of writing the record, telling Spotify’s Countdown To video podcast series: “So, we’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led going, ‘What are we going to write in the album?’ It was a very, like, ‘This is on my mind’...like ‘How does that make you feel?’ kind of thing.”

Benny added: “I was constantly just writing whatever you said wherever we were. Sometimes, you’d be saying something really important, and I didn’t know if you even knew, but I would always open my phone and be like, ‘F***, that’s such a good line for a song’.”