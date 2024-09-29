Serj Tankian has teased he could work with System of a Down again in the future.

The 'Chop Suey' group haven't released an album since 2005's 'Hypnotize' and they went on a four-year hiatus the following year, with occasional tours since reuniting in 2010 and while the 57-year-old singer admitted that "as far as moving forward" with them, there is "no magic solution there", he hasn't closed the door completely.

He told People magazine: "We will see if that is something that happens. If everyone's on the same page, there's really nothing else to tell."

The 'Sugar' hitmaker talks about why the group stopped recording together in his new memoir 'Down with the System: A Memoir (of Sorts)' and he hopes it will bring an end to the constant questions he's faced about their return.

He said: "I shared a lot of stuff just so we wouldn't be discussing it ad nauseum in the press, or back and forth.

"That is just, here's what happened. Let me take responsibility for my own deficiencies here, my own things that I did wrong in the past and let everyone do the same, in a truthful but respectful manner."

But Serj admitted "there was a lot more writing than was published," and joked the process of penning his book found him having to "throw everything at the wall" and then "really minimising and taking out so you can create a very strong body of work."

He added: "There are a lot of stories that were taken out, but I wouldn't say most of them were, if it can be taken out, then you can lose it.

Tankian adds, "My conscience is clear in the sense that I shared the stories that were valid. I shared the stories that needed to be told, that had an importance to my life, my history, my ethics and principles, and the rest."