Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter has promised to get a face tattoo if their new album tops the charts.

The 'She Left Me on Friday' band are chasing their second number one after finally climbing to the summit earlier this year with 'A Matter Of Time' 29 years and three months after their 1994 debut 'Change Giver'.

Their new record 'Liquid Gold' is climbing the rankings, and Rick told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I'm going to tattoo the Official Charts Company logo on my forehead.

"We'll have to commemorate it in some bizarre and funny way."

The near-three decade wait for their first number one was a record, and drummer Rob 'Maxi' Maxfield celebrated by tattooing the OCC logo on his arm.

It looks like the band could repeat the feat as they're currently ahead of closest rivals Bring Me The Horizon.

Rick added: "We've spent 10, 15 years building to this. We built our name back from almost nothing in the noughties.

"It's weird, 1996 was our biggest to date until this year. I'm looking forward to speaking to you in another 30 years celebrating our 60th.

"God knows how big we'll be then!"

Shed Seven aren't the only group promising a big stunt in a bid for number one.

James Blunt has vowed to legally changed his name - and allow the public to vote on his new moniker - if his 'Back To Bedlam' 20th anniversary album tops the charts next month.

He told Radio X's 'The Chris Moyles Show': "I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want - they can change my name.

"It's a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan - Brian from Glasgow - I will change my name should it hit number one."

However, the 50-year-old singer admitted he has some concerns about what route the public could take if he does need to change his name, particularly if they choose something that rhymes with Blunt.

He quipped: "James cucking funt... as long as it's not, you know, Blunty McBluntface."