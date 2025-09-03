Sex Pistols and Frank Carter have been forced to postpone their tour of North and South America.

Steve Jones has broken his wrist

The God Save the Queen rockers were due to kick off a run of shows in Dallas, Texas, on 16 September but the gigs will now take place at a later date after guitarist Steve Jones broke his wrist.

The band announced on Instagram: “We have some unfortunate news to share about our upcoming North and South American performances.”

A quote from Steve himself then explained: “I’ve got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won’t be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I’ll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist.”

The punk legends confirmed new dates for the tour have yet to be set.

They continued: “The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered. Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

The band - who hadn't performed in the US at all since 2008 and last toured there in 2003 - had announced in March they would be heading Stateside for a string of concerts in cidies including Washington DC, Philadephia, Brooklyn, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

And in celebration of the tour, they eleased a limited edition vinyl of their 1978 performance at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, the venue chosen to kick off the tour, under the title 'Live in the U.S.A.'.

But the tour news was unlikely to come as much of a surprise to fans because Steve teased their plans to return to the US just a few months earlier.

Asked if they might return to the US, he told NME in January: "We are! But no one knows where we’re playing.

"I don’t wanna put my foot in it! I’m excited. I know the dates, so I know it’s gonna be good…”

The band reformed last year for a UK tour with the Gallows frontman as vocalist in place of John Lydon and Steve revealed Frank was the only singer they tried working with.

He said: “Frank was the first singer we [tried], because me, Cookie and Glen wanted to play. It just worked straight away.

" He’s a lot younger than us. He’s 40, so he has all that energy and us old farts can just jam at the back!

"It was so much fun and people loved it, and I loved looking at people loving it.

“I was ready to throw it in, touring and all that. I couldn’t care less. But with Frank, it just made it easy. We all get along. There’s no aggro. It’s just fun!”