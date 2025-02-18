Glen Matlock is "not surprised by" his punk rock legacy.

Sex Pistols star Glen Matlock has revealed why he is 'not surprised' by his punk rock legacy

The 68-year-old star was part of the Sex Pistols in the late 1960s and when asked about the instruments he plays, admitted that he is not shocked by the "big hand" he had in helping "invent punk rock" with the particular guitar he used at the time.

He told The Times: "Bass and guitar. My first guitar is in the vault of the Hard Rock Café in London. It’s a really beat-up old acoustic guitar. It’s not surprising that I had a big hand in helping invent punk rock from the way that guitar sounded."

But the 'God Save the Queen' hitmaker never got round to learning the keyboard on a comprehensive level and wishes he had done so because he "hasn't progressed much" on that since he was at school.

He added: "I wish I’d learnt the keyboard. I can play a little bit — I know my triads, majors and minors, sixths and sevenths. I haven’t progressed much from doing piano lessons when I was at school. They bit the dust because I kept getting called in for chemistry retests, which were on at the same time."

Glen also revealed that his "favorite piece of music" is 'Heroes' by the late David Bowie, which was released almost 50 years ago.

He said: "'Heroes' by David Bowie. A majestic song of hope and perseverance. It’s of its time, before the Berlin Wall came down — he obviously felt we had our backs against the wall, which is echoed with what’s going on around the world now. I met Bowie a few times and what I liked about him was he always seemed genuinely interested in what you had to say. We watched the Talking Heads once together in New York."