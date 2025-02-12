Shakira kicked off her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' in Brazil on Tuesday night (11.02.25).

The 48-year-old pop star launched her shows - in support of the album of the same name' at the Estádio Olimpico Nilton Santos venue in Rio de Janeiro treating fans to renditions of hits including 'Hips Don't Lie', 'Whenever Wherever' and 'She Wolf'.

Before going on stage, Shakira shared a picture of herself in her dressing room and told fans she has been working hard over the last year to perfect her shows. In her post on Instagram, she wrote: "Today is the day. Currently writing these lines from my dressing room.

"The reflection in the mirror gives me back the image of a woman who has given up to her last breath in every rehearsal, in every chord, in every step.

"Twelve Months. Fourteen hours a day. A whole year preparing every detail with the goal in mind: to give them the best show of my life."

She added: "I know that perfection doesn't exist, but I do, that tonight I will give myself to you just as I am, with a voice sharpened by experience and skin marked by every battle won and lost.

"Tonight, it won't be just to watch me sing. It will be to howl, feel, shout what we don't dare to say yet. Dance, laugh, cry, hug, lose and find each other in every song. Because what we’ve built together isn’t just music. It's a pact. It's a language, the language of our herd.

"And if anything is true, a wolf never forgets his pack and after tonight each of you will be with me forever.

"I can't wait to see them already! I am here."

Shakira's second show will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 13 and it will be followed by a stop in Lima, Peru before she heads to her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia later in the month.

She will also perform in Santiago, Chile, Buenos Aires, Argentina and in Mexico in March before she takes the tour to the US.

The North American leg of the tour starts in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 13 and will include stops in Montreal and Toronto in Canada, as well as Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more before concluding on June 30 in San Francisco, California.