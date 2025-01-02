Shakira is reportedly planning to tour the UK in 2026.

Shakira is reportedly planning a UK tour

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker hasn't hit the UK for a run of gigs in eight years, but it's said she's already got venues in mind for some huge performances next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Shakira is a massive force in music around the world and it’s been a very long time since she last performed in the UK.

“She has a new lease of life with loads of youngsters into her music now, so she is hitting the road with her most ambitious and impressive tour ever.

“Shakira is chucking everything but the kitchen sink at her upcoming gigs and wants to do a full lap of the globe. She’s going all-out.”

The 47-year-old singer - who joined Jennifer Lopez to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 - is set to kick off her South America tour with shows in Brazil next month.

The 'Whenever, Wherever' star recently dropped new single 'Soltera', and Shakira recently admitted she is always striving "for more".

The Colombian star was an only child from a middle-class background, but has previously spoken about how her family became “poor almost overnight” when she was seven in the wake of her dad William Chadid’s jewellery business crumbling.

In April 2024, she told Marie Claire magazine: "Maybe it’s a combination of the place where I was born, the way I was raised, the challenges I had to face growing up. It’s just made me a very driven person.

“I always have the drive for more. There’s never a time that I come off stage and don’t think there’s something I could have done better.

“I can never say no to a challenge. There are always new mountains to climb.”