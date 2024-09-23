A musical featuring the hits of Shania Twain is in production.

The new project will feature the 59-year-old star's biggest songs – including 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' – and it is hoped that will be opening on stage in late 2025.

The production is said to be similar in tone to ABBA's 'Mamma Mia!' musical, meaning a story is likely to be told through Shania's songs.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It's been a long time coming but the Shania musical is finally happening.

"The script has been completed and it's now moved into the developmental stage, with discussions about staging and costumes.

"Rather than being about herself, the musical follows ABBA's 'Mamma Mia!' which tells a story using their music.

"Shania is thrilled it's been given the green light."

The insider continued: "It's being produced by Eliza Lumley Productions. Eliza was in the original 'Mamma Mia' cast and worked at Shania's label Universal for almost a decade."

Shania previously teased the prospect of a musical featuring her tunes a couple of years ago.

She said: "There's all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can't talk about right now. But I've got a very busy few years ahead of me."

Twain played in the Sunday afternoon legends slot at the Glastonbury Festival earlier this year and described her Worthy Farm performance as a "real wow moment in my career".

She told Greatest Hits Radio: "It's a wow. A real wow moment in my career. It's such a one of a kind. The closer it comes, the more everybody tells me about it in their own individual stories as well their own experiences. Everyone seems to be such a dedicated fan of the festival, it sounds as though it's a very bonding experience for everybody.

"It's an event where everybody bonds over whether it's great weather or bad weather or whatever it is that's happening so I think it's more than just a music festival, it's a community gathering, a stamp, an annual stamp that everyone experiences."